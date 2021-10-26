BTCUSD and XRPUSD Technical Analysis – 26th OCT, 2021

BTCUSD – Rising Uptrend Channel Above $60000

Bitcoin continues to consolidate its gains after touching an all-time high of $66967 last week. The price of bitcoin is now moving in a rising uptrend channel, indicating more upsides in the coming days.

Bitcoin is holding above the 100 hourly simple and exponential moving averages. The bearish correction that we saw last week after the price of BTC crossed $65000 seems to be well-supported above $60000.

Bitcoin has started its next leg of upward movement and is now expected to cross the 63500 handle in the US trading session today.

The short- to medium-term outlook for bitcoin remains bullish, and a rally is expected towards $65000 levels.

Bitcoin recovered from its losses last week and is now trading above its support levels of $62061

High relative strength index indicates a strong positive momentum in the short-term range

The price is now trading above its pivot level of $62404

All the moving averages are giving a STRONG BUY signal at current market level of $62972

Bitcoin Fresh Rally Towards $64000 Confirmed... More info: blog FXOpen







