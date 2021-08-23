A Brief Analysis of the GBPUSD Price

Hello everybody! Let's make a brief analysis of the price movement for the GBPUSD pair.

Our Forex Strength Meter indicator shows an upward reversal. The crossing of the red line upwards tells us about it. In the same place, the MACD indicator shows a change in direction with default settings. At the same time, the fractals indicator has already recorded one upper maximum in recent history.

In this case, we are seeing either a correction or a complete reversal.

The nearest resistance is at the level of 1.37000. Therefore, there is an assumption that the price will reach this level in the near future and then either turn downward (which is more likely), or break it and continue its growth.





As always, we analyze and monitor the market!



