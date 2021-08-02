The Forex exchange is a decentralized system, the participants of which actively interact with each other using different communication channels. It is considered the most global of all existing exchanges. Here, participants have the opportunity to quickly make money on currency trading by studying all the features of the system.

Features of the exchange and how it works

Forex exchange is an integral part of the world market. On this exchange, operations for the purchase and sale of foreign currency are carried out. Such a large trading computer system specializes in the movement of a huge amount of financial activity. The exchange trades stocks, world currency, oil and non-ferrous metals.

Main participants of the Forex exchange:

• central banks;

• commercial international banks;

• investment funds;

• large companies with personal capital;

• firms specializing in import and export.

The organizers of this market are specialized companies that are called forex dealers and take a commission for their services. Before concluding an agreement with such a company, you must carefully study the documents. Experts recommend paying special attention to possible trading risks. There are no guarantees of income on the Forex exchange. It all depends on the professionalism and strategy of the trader himself.