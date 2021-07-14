USD/CAD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

A rise into the zone above the 1.2600 resistance level will increase the odds, and a breakout of the key long-term resistance level 1.2960 will finally return USD / CAD to a multi-year bull market. Long positions are preferable in the current situation (see also "Fundamental Analysis and Recommendations")





In an alternative scenario, the breakdown of the resistance level 1.2345 will become a confirmation signal for the resumption of short positions, and the first signal for

USD / CAD sales will become a breakdown of the short-term support level 1.2458.





Trading scenarios

Sell ​​Stop 1.2480. Stop-Loss 1.2535. Take-Profit 1.2458, 1.2450, 1.2345, 1.2225, 1.2165, 1.2128, 1.2085, 1.2010

Buy Stop 1.2535. Stop-Loss 1.2480. Take-Profit 1.2600, 1.2645, 1.2740, 1.2960

*) USD/CAD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

**) the most up-to-date "hot" analytics and trading recommendations (including entries into trades "by-the-market") - https://t.me/fxrealtrading

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