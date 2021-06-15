S&P 500: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

The S&P 500 remains in the long-term bull market (see also "Fundamental Analysis and Recommendations")
Above the important short-term support levels 4231.0, 4186.0, 4155.0, long positions in the S&P 500 are not in danger.
A breakdown of the local resistance level of 4267.0 will be a signal for the resumption of the bullish trend of the S&P 500 and its further growth.
The first signal for the implementation of an alternative scenario may be a breakdown of the support level 4231.0.
Support levels: 4244.0, 4231.0, 4200.0, 4186.0, 4155.0, 4000.0, 3953.0, 3842.0
Resistance levels: 4267.0, 4300.0, 4325.0, 4400.0
Trading recommendations
Sell Stop 4229.0. Stop-Loss 4268.0. Targets 4200.0, 4186.0, 4155.0, 4000.0, 3953.0, 3842.0
Buy Stop 4268.0. Stop-Loss 4229.0. Targets 4300.0, 4325.0, 4400.0
*) S&P 500: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations
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