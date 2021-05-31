GBP/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS





GBP / USD maintains positive long-term dynamics, moving within the upward channel on the daily chart. Its upper border passes through the level of 1.4300 and after the breakdown of the local resistance level of 1.4240, this mark will become the closest target of the GBP / USD growth.

More distant growth targets for the pair are resistance levels at 1.4580 (Fibonacci level of 50% correction to the decline of the GBP / USD pair in the wave that began in July 2014 near the level of 1.7200), 1.4800, 1.4830 (see also "Fundamental Analysis and Recommendations").





Support levels: 1.4153, 1.4100, 1.4034, 1.4006, 1.3970, 1.3900, 1.3840, 1.3730, 1.3665, 1.3600

Resistance levels: 1.4200, 1.4240, 1.4300, 1.4350, 1.4440, 1.4580, 1.4830

Trading recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 1.4130. Stop-Loss 1.4210. Take-Profit 1.4100, 1.4034, 1.4006, 1.3970, 1.3900, 1.3840, 1.3730, 1.3665, 1.3600

Buy Stop 1.4210. Stop-Loss 1.4130. Take-Profit 1.4240, 1.4300, 1.4350, 1.4440, 1.4580, 1.4830

*) GBP/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

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