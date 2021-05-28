Brent Oil: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

In an alternative scenario and in case of a breakdown of the support level 66.60, the decline may continue to levels 64.70, 61.40 (local minimums), 59.40 (see also "Fundamental Analysis and Recommendations")
The breakout of the support levels 57.90, 56.50 will strengthen the negative dynamics and the likelihood of a return to the downtrend. The first signal for the implementation of this scenario will be a breakdown of the short-term important support level 68.24.
Buy Stop 70.35. Stop-Loss 68.20. Take-Profit 71.00, 71.82, 75.50, 86.60
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