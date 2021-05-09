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GBPUSD trading opportunity 05.10 - 05.14 2021

GBPUSD has good trading opportunity next week 05.10 - 05.14 2021. Multi time frame research using my tools (XY adviser(Multi time frame navigation and research tool), MA and Andrews Pitchfork) on Monthly Weekly and Dayly charts has identified the target down 1 key level 1.39432(W), target down 2 key level 1.39425(D). The price is highly likely to bounce down to this target support level 1.39432(W) and 1.39425(D). Sellng from strong resistance zone 1.40015 (D) or early is good idea.



