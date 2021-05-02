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GBPCHF trading opportunity 05.03 - 05.07 2021

GBPCHF has good trading opportunity next week 05.03 - 05.07 2021. Multi time frame research using my tools (XY adviser(Multi time frame navigation and research tool), MA and Andrews Pitchfork) on Monthly Weekly and Dayly charts has identified the target down 1 key level 1.25347(D), target down 2 key level 1.25053(M) and target down 3 key level 1.24786(W) . The price is highly likely to bounce down to this target support level 1.25347(D), 1.25053(M) and 1.24786(W). Sellng from strong resistance zone 1.26690 (D) or early is good idea.







