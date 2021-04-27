XAU/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

If XAU / USD resumes the downward trend, then the first signal for selling the pair will be a breakdown of the short-term support level 1774.00 (see "Fundamental Analysis and Recommendations")





Breakdown of important short-term support levels 1757.00, 1765.00 will confirm the downside scenario.

Support levels: 1774.00, 1765.00, 1757.00, 1700.00, 1685.00, 1615.00, 1560.00

Resistance levels: 1793.00, 1797.00, 1800.00, 1852.00, 1874.00, 1963.00, 1976.00

Trading recommendations

Sell Stop 1772.00. Stop-Loss 1803.00. Take-Profit 1765.00, 1757.00, 1700.00, 1685.00, 1615.00, 1560.00

Buy Stop 1803.00. Stop-Loss 1772.00. Take-Profit 1852.00, 1874.00, 1963.00, 1976.00, 2010.00, 2075.00

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**) XAU/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

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