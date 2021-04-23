S&P 500: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

The S&P 500 remains positive, but is traded in a range after yesterday's fall (see "Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations")





Above the support levels 4141.0, 4044.0, 4000.0, nothing threatens long positions.

A breakdown of the local resistance level 4170.0 will confirm the forecast for further growth in the S&P 500.

Support levels: 4141.0, 4118.0, 4044.0, 4000.0, 3948.0, 3783.0, 3686.0, 3600.0

Resistance levels: 4170.0, 4200.0

Trading recommendations

Sell Stop 4116.0. Stop-Loss 4170.0. Targets 4100.0, 4044.0, 4000.0, 3948.0, 3783.0, 3686.0, 3600.0

Buy Stop 4170.0. Stop-Loss 4116.0. Targets 4200.0, 4300.0

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**) S&P 500: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

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