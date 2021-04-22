XAU/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

There is a confrontation in the market between rising government bond yields, which puts downward pressure on the gold price, and rising inflationary expectations, which supports gold (see "Fundamental Analysis and Recommendations")





. Break of the support level 1766.00 will resume the downward dynamics of XAU / USD. In an alternative scenario, a breakdown of the local resistance level of 1797.00 will increase the likelihood of further growth of XAU / USD towards the upper border of the descending channel on the daily chart and the level of 1852.00.