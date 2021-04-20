EUR/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

Investors are counting on the acceleration of the American economy in the near future, including due to expectations of new stimulus measures from the White House. Thus, market participants expect that US President Joe Biden will soon present a new plan to modernize infrastructure worth at least $ 2 billion, which, in turn, will spur inflationary expectations in the United States, and this is a positive factor for the USD (see "Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations" )

Resistance levels: 1.2055, 1.2100, 1.2180, 1.2270, 1.2340, 1.2555, 1.2580, 1.2600

Trading Recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 1.2015. Stop-Loss 1.2085. Take-Profit 1.1990, 1.1954, 1.1940, 1.1924, 1.1910, 1.1840, 1.1780, 1.1710, 1.1600, 1.1560

Buy Stop 1.2085. Stop-Loss 1.2015. Take-Profit 1.2100, 1.2180, 1.2270, 1.2340, 1.2555, 1.2580, 1.2600

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**) EUR/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

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