AUD/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

Having received support last week from positive data from the Australian labor market, the AUD strengthened significantly, while the AUD / USD pair rose
The Australian dollar also started this week on a positive note, remaining one of the growth leaders amid growing investor interest in risk. The AUD / USD pair is trading at the start of today's European session near 0.7800, 0.7815 marks, the highest since March 19, maintaining the bullish momentum (see also Technical Analysis and Trading Tips) .
Today, the publication of important macro statistics for the US and Australia is not expected. It will appear at the start of the Asian session tomorrow, when the Australian Bureau of Statistics releases (at 01:30 GMT) retail sales data.
Trading Recommendations
Sell Stop 0.7740. Stop-Loss 0.7820. Take-Profit 0.7704, 0.7690, 0.7600, 0.7540, 0.7510, 0.7440, 0.7300
Buy Stop 0.7820. Stop-Loss 0.7740. Take-Profit 0.7850, 0.7980, 0.8000, 0.8160
*) for trading, I choose THIS BROKER and use VPS (to receive a bonus, enter the promo code - zomro_17601)
**) the most up-to-date "hot" analytics and trading recommendations (including entries into trades "by-the-market") - https://t.me/fxrealtrading
***) trade! invite partners! earn!