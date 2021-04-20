AUD/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

Having received support last week from positive data from the Australian labor market, the AUD strengthened significantly, while the AUD / USD pair rose





The Australian dollar also started this week on a positive note, remaining one of the growth leaders amid growing investor interest in risk. The AUD / USD pair is trading at the start of today's European session near 0.7800, 0.7815 marks, the highest since March 19, maintaining the bullish momentum (see also Technical Analysis and Trading Tips) .