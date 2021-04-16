NZD/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

Strong US economic data can no longer support the US dollar, which is more responsive to the dynamics of US government bonds. It is worth waiting for its further fall (see "Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations")





In case of further growth in NZD / USD, the targets will be the resistance levels 0.7240, 0.7550.

In an alternative scenario, NZD / USD will resume its decline. The first signal to open short positions with a target at support level 0.7000 will be a breakdown of short-term support level 0.7145.

Support levels: 0.7145, 0.7100, 0.7083, 0.7000, 0.6970, 0.6935, 0.6865, 0.6800

Resistance levels: 0.7200, 0.7240, 0.7269, 0.7315, 0.7380, 0.7430, 0.7550

Trading recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 0.7135. Stop-Loss 0.7185. Take-Profit 0.7100, 0.7083, 0.7000, 0.6970, 0.6935, 0.6865, 0.6800

Buy Stop 0.7185. Stop-Loss 0.7135. Take-Profit 0.7200, 0.7240, 0.7269, 0.7315, 0.7380, 0.7430, 0.7550

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**) NZD/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

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