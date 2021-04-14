XAU/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

There is a confrontation in the market between rising government bond yields, which puts downward pressure on the gold price, and rising inflationary expectations, which supports gold (see "Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations")
Break of the support level 1736.00 will resume the downward dynamics of XAU / USD.
A breakdown of the local resistance level of 1758.00 will increase the likelihood of further growth of XAU / USD in the direction of the key resistance level of 1794.00.
Buy Stop 1751.00. Stop-Loss 1735.00. Take-Profit 1758.00, 1794.00, 1852.00, 1874.00, 1963.00, 1976.00, 2010.00, 2075.00
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**) XAU/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations
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