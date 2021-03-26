Brent Oil: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

The technical picture at the moment looks contradictory. The price still maintains positive dynamics, moving in the ascending channels on the daily and weekly charts (see "Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations")





.The price also found support at 62.20 level, while technical indicators on the daily chart turned upward, signaling an impending advance.

The breakdown of the support levels 55.60, 52.85, 51.07 will increase the negative dynamics and the likelihood of a return into the downtrend.

Trading recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 61.90. Stop-Loss 64.60. Take-Profit 61.40, 60.40, 59.40, 57.39, 55.60, 54.70, 52.85, 51.07

Buy Stop 64.60. Stop-Loss 61.90. Take-Profit 67.72, 70.00, 71.82, 75.50, 86.60

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**) Brent: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

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