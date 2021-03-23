NZD/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

A breakdown of the support levels 0.6910, 0.6865, 0.6800 will increase the likelihood of further decline in NZD / USD and its return to the global downtrend that began in July 2014.

In an alternative scenario, NZD / USD will resume its growth. The first signal to open long positions will be a breakdown of the short-term resistance level of 0.7133 (see "Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations")

Support levels: 0.7000, 0.6910, 0.6865, 0.6800

Resistance levels: 0.7100, 0.7133, 0.7171, 0.7199, 0.7240, 0.7269, 0.7315, 0.7380, 0.7430, 0.7550

Trading recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 0.7020. Stop-Loss 0.7115. Take-Profit 0.7000, 0.6900, 0.6865, 0.6800

Buy Stop 0.7115. Stop-Loss 0.7020. Take-Profit 0.7133, 0.7171, 0.7199, 0.7240, 0.7269, 0.7315, 0.7380, 0.7430, 0.7550

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**) NZD/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

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