GOLD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

Finding support at 1732.00 level, the XAU / USD pair turns up at the start of today's European session. If the growth continues, the nearest target will be the resistance level 1762.00. Its breakdown will confirm the end of the XAU / USD downward correction and direct it to the key and long-term resistance level 1803.00, above which long positions will become relevant again (see "Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations")

Trading recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 1726.00. Stop-Loss 1744.00. Take-Profit 1720.00, 1685.00, 1610.00, 1560.00, 1545.00

Buy by market, Buy Stop 1744.00. Stop-Loss 1726.00. Take-Profit 1762.00, 1778.00, 1803.00, 1810.00, 1852.00, 1874.00, 1963.00, 1976.00, 2010.00, 2075.00

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**) XAU/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

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