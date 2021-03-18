NZD/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

Remaining to trade above the key support levels 0.6970, 0.6900, 0.6800 and in the ascending channel on the weekly chart, NZD / USD maintains long-term positive dynamics. Nothing threatens long positions on NZD / USD above the support levels 0.7211, 0.7201 (see "Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations")





.

Support levels: 0.7211, 0.7201, 0.7155, 0.7100, 0.7000, 0.6900, 0.6865, 0.6800

Resistance levels: 0.7240, 0.7269, 0.7315, 0.7380, 0.7430, 0.7550

Trading recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 0.7190. Stop-Loss 0.7275. Take-Profit 0.7155, 0.7100, 0.7000, 0.6900, 0.6865, 0.6800

Buy Stop 0.7275. Stop-Loss 0.7190. Take-Profit 0.7315, 0.7380, 0.7430, 0.7550

*) for trading, I choose THIS BROKER and use VPS (to receive a bonus, enter the promo code - zomro_17601)

**) NZD/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

***) https://t.me/fxrealist



