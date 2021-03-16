USER GUIDE - CAP Breakout EA

⚡⚡⚡ Do You Want Breakout EA With More Advanced Strategy? ⚡⚡⚡

This is strategy builder EA. It product has more then 34+ build in indicator that you can make more then 1 million combination strategy that boost you trading strategy with an incredible amount of functionality. So you can test your strategy easy way without knowledge of coding. MT4 Version here | MT5 Version here.





It has Breakout Strategy with more then 34 indicator

Has Grid in Profit Side, in free version only have Grid in Loss side

Has some addition entry strategy

Has exiting strategy, free version don't have exit strategy

Profit In Currency (For BothSide) - mean EA can close both buy and sell trade when all trade in profit

Loss In Currency (For BothSide) - mean EA can close both buy and sell trade when all trade in loss

Initial trade stop filter - like daily max trade, don't open trade in same candle etc.

Trade close filter - you can set day time zone so EA will close all trade in that time. ⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡



