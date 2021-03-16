USER GUIDE - CAP Breakout EA

CAP Breakout EA
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Trading Strategies
Seven popular trading strategies based on the various Breakout Each of the strategies has it unique entry and exit point without any interference to other strategies.
Free Version
- MT4 version - Click Here
- MT5 version - Click Here
Pro VersionMT4 version - Click Here
MT5 version - Click Here
Keep - Free version doesn't have any restriction. All inputs are available in free are version are fully work. Then why your buy Pro Version?
- Has Grid in Profit Side, in free version only have Grid in Loss side
- Some pro version EA has an additional entry strategy.
- The Pro version has multiple strategies.
- Profit In Currency (For BothSide)
- Loss In Currency (For BothSide)
- Initial trade stop filter- you can set a daily time zone so EA will close all trades in that time.
- Trade close filter
- Know about details
⚡⚡⚡ Do You Want Breakout EA With More Advanced Strategy? ⚡⚡⚡
This is strategy builder EA. It product has more then 34+ build in indicator that you can make more then 1 million combination strategy that boost you trading strategy with an incredible amount of functionality. So you can test your strategy easy way without knowledge of coding. MT4 Version here | MT5 Version here.
- It has Breakout Strategy with more then 34 indicator
- Has Grid in Profit Side, in free version only have Grid in Loss side
- Has some addition entry strategy
- Has exiting strategy, free version don't have exit strategy
- Profit In Currency (For BothSide) - mean EA can close both buy and sell trade when all trade in profit
- Loss In Currency (For BothSide) - mean EA can close both buy and sell trade when all trade in loss
- Initial trade stop filter - like daily max trade, don't open trade in same candle etc.
- Trade close filter - you can set day time zone so EA will close all trade in that time.
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Input Parameter
Initial Strategy Setting
Breakout Strategy - Select your Entry Strategy.
Daily Candle Breakout:
- Buy Trade : When price breakout from previous daily candle's high price.
- Sell Trade : When price breakout from previous daily candle's low price.
Zik Zak Breakout:
- Buy Trade: When price touch Upper ZikZak line's price.
- Sell Trade: When price touch Lower ZikZak line's price.Note - If current price already above or below current zikzak price then EA will looking for nearest upper or lower zikzak line for breakout signal
Factal Breakout :
- Buy Trade: When price touch Upper Factal line's price.
- Sell Trade: When price touch Lower Factal line's price.
Note - If current price already above or below current factal price then EA will looking for nearest upper or lower factal price for breakout signal
Insider Bar Candle Breakout :When some candle fully inside a candle then that it call inside bar candle. That is out signal candle. So when price breakout that signal candle high or low price EA will open trade.
Min. Bar In (Inside Bars) - You have to set how many candle you need to inside one candle so Ea will consider that candle as valid signal candle.Min. Candle Range for (Inside Bars) - You have to set minimum rang of High - Low of signal candle for valid signal candle. 0 mean disable
- Buy Trade: When open price breakout signal candle's high price
- Sell Trade: When open price breakout signal candle's low price
Candle Breakout:
- Buy Trade : When highest high price breakout from number of candle you select from EA's input.
- Sell Trade : When lowest low price breakout from number of candle you select from EA's input.
Pivot Breakout:
- Buy Trade: When open price are below Kumo cloud line and close price are above the Kumo cloud + Tenkan-sen is above Kijun-sen + Future Kumo is bullish.
- Sell Trade: When open price are above Kumo cloud line and close price are below the Kumo cloud + Tenlan-sen is below Kijun-sen + Future Kumo is bearish.
London Breakout:
- Buy Trade: When price cross above the height high from Start Time and End Time.
- Sell Trade: When price cross above the lowest low from Start Time and End Time.
Reverse Signal (Breakout) - If you set True, EA will reverse all it's default signa. I mean when Buy signal found then EA will open sell trade.
Other Common Input Parameters of The EA
Please read our common input parameters that use our several product -
Free Download
MT4 version - Click Here
MT5 version - Click Here