S&P 500: trading recommendations

The S&P 500 is again testing the important support level 3815.0 (EMA50 on the daily chart) today, maintaining downward dynamics on short-term time frames (see "Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations").

The closest target of the decline is the support level 3764.0

Support levels: 3764.0, 3620.0, 3530.0

Resistance levels: 3815.0, 3852.0, 3871.0, 3934.0, 4000.0

Trading recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 3778.0. Stop-Loss 3825.0. Targets 3764.0, 3670.0, 3620.0, 3530.0

Buy Stop 3825.0. Stop-Loss 3778.0. Targets 3852.0, 3871.0, 3934.0, 4000.0

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**) S&P 500: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations



