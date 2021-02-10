GBP/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

Remaining in the zone above the key support levels 1.3160 ​​(ЕМА200 on the daily chart), 1.3185 (ЕМА200 on the weekly chart), the pair is in the bull market zone (see Technical and Fundamental Analysis on 10/02/2021).





Support levels: 1.3758, 1.3721, 1.3626, 1.3565, 1.3270, 1.3210, 1.3185, 1.3160

Resistance levels: 1.3667, 1.3758, 1.3800, 1.3900, 1.3960

Trading recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 1.3790. Stop-Loss 1.3865. Take-Profit 1.3758, 1.3721, 1.3626, 1.3565, 1.3270, 1.3210, 1.3185, 1.3160

Buy Stop 1.3865. Stop-Loss 1.3790. Take-Profit 1.3900, 1.3960, 1.4000, 1.4100

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**) GBP/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations



