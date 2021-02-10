GBP/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

Remaining in the zone above the key support levels 1.3160 (ЕМА200 on the daily chart), 1.3185 (ЕМА200 on the weekly chart), the pair is in the bull market zone (see Technical and Fundamental Analysis on 10/02/2021).
Support levels: 1.3758, 1.3721, 1.3626, 1.3565, 1.3270, 1.3210, 1.3185, 1.3160
Resistance levels: 1.3667, 1.3758, 1.3800, 1.3900, 1.3960
Trading recommendations
Sell Stop 1.3790. Stop-Loss 1.3865. Take-Profit 1.3758, 1.3721, 1.3626, 1.3565, 1.3270, 1.3210, 1.3185, 1.3160
Buy Stop 1.3865. Stop-Loss 1.3790. Take-Profit 1.3900, 1.3960, 1.4000, 1.4100
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**) GBP/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations