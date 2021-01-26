AUD/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

In the current situation, long positions remain preferable, and therefore a breakdown of the resistance level of 0.7723 will be a signal to build up long positions in AUD / USD, and a decline to the support level of 0.7639 will create additional buying opportunities. (see "Actual technical and fundamental analysis" )





Support Levels: 0.7678, 0.7639, 0.7580, 0.7510, 0.7410, 0.7320, 0.7250, 0.7220, 0.7130, 0.7037 Resistance Levels: 0.7723, 0.7820, 0.7850, 0.7980, 0.8160 Trading Recommendations Sell ​​Stop 0.7625. Stop-Loss 0.7730. Take-Profit 0.7580, 0.7510, 0.7410, 0.7320, 0.7250, 0.7220, 0.7130, 0.7037 Buy Stop 0.7730. Stop-Loss 0.7625. Take-Profit 0.7820, 0.7850, 0.7980, 0.8160 *)for trading, I choose THIS BROKER and use VPS (to receive a bonus, enter the promo code - zomro_17601) **) AUD/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations





