Analytics & Forecasts

AUD/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

26 January 2021, 13:18
Yuri Papshev
Yuri Papshev
0
180

In the current situation, long positions remain preferable, and therefore a breakdown of the resistance level of 0.7723 will be a signal to build up long positions in AUD / USD, and a decline to the support level of 0.7639 will create additional buying opportunities. (see  "Actual technical and fundamental analysis")


Support Levels: 0.7678, 0.7639, 0.7580, 0.7510, 0.7410, 0.7320, 0.7250, 0.7220, 0.7130, 0.7037

Resistance Levels: 0.7723, 0.7820, 0.7850, 0.7980, 0.8160

 

 

Trading Recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 0.7625. Stop-Loss 0.7730. Take-Profit 0.7580, 0.7510, 0.7410, 0.7320, 0.7250, 0.7220, 0.7130, 0.7037

Buy Stop 0.7730. Stop-Loss 0.7625. Take-Profit 0.7820, 0.7850, 0.7980, 0.8160

*)for trading, I choose        THIS BROKER and use        VPS (to receive a bonus, enter the promo code - zomro_17601)

**) AUD/USD:     Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations