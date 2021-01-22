Come to My Trading Room – By Alexander Elder

2002, 313 pages, by Alexander Elder



“Complete Guide To Trading”…

Well, it is not! It seems that the author took hundreds of personal notes and turned into a “guide” that barely works.

We are talking about Technical Analysis and this book is 90% text!~As an example, after several couples of pages, finally (!) appears a chart proving that point!

Maybe in 2002 people were more wordy than today, the fact is, it is not a convincing reading nowadays. Very disappointing reading, and a confusing method of grouping subjects… It is like a Memoirs book was trying to be converted into a Traders’ manual…

#NotRecommended