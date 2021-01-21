New Market Timing Techniques: Innovative Studies in Market Rhythm & Price Exhaustion - By Thomas DeMark

1997, 371 pages, by Thomas DeMark



It’s 2021. And of course anyone who trade markets everywhere know that eveything changes. But at the current price of USD $82,00, this book is not worth it… Maybe I’m too bold on my statements, by the feeling I had after reading this book. It is just a Smoke & Mirrors “manual” for all of the dozens “TD” (a.k.a Thomas Demark) indicators, inserted over the years on many US trading platforms.

At the very first pages of the book an exclusive page was printed with all the trademarks over dozens (literally) of indicators. I thought: WOW. This guy has really somtehing BIG to tell us!

By the end of the book, another disappointment. Maybe because in 1997 those subjects are new and Super Cool, but nowadays thos subjects are pretty commonly found on any mediocre YouTube Channel. The “Big Secret” is Counting Bars and pray for the best…

But this is OK… If the writing wasn’t so bad and confusing… And the worst part is: He f*cking trademarked Trendlines, Channels and alike!

Come on! What a Crook!

#TotallyDisappointed







