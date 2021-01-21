EUR/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

At the beginning of today's European session, EUR / USD is traded near the 1.2142 mark, which is simultaneously crossed by a short-term resistance level in the form of EMA200 on the 1-hour chart and support - EMA200 on the 4-hour chart.







From a technical point of view, this is a key short-term important level. Its breakdown in one direction or another will determine the direction of further dynamics of EUR / USD.

However, one way or another, the long-term positive dynamics of EUR / USD remains on the background of strong fundamental factors .







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**) EUR/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations







