EUR/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

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At the beginning of today's European session, EUR / USD is traded near the 1.2142 mark, which is simultaneously crossed by a short-term resistance level in the form of EMA200 on the 1-hour chart and support - EMA200 on the 4-hour chart.
From a technical point of view, this is a key short-term important level. Its breakdown in one direction or another will determine the direction of further dynamics of EUR / USD.
However, one way or another, the long-term positive dynamics of EUR / USD remains on the background of strong fundamental factors.
Support levels: 1.2142, 1.2070, 1.2010, 1.1960, 1.1840, 1.1780, 1.1730, 1.1600, 1.1500, 1.1285
Resistance levels: 1.2142, 1.2180, 1.2220, 1.2270, 1.2340, 1.2555, 1.2580, 1.2600
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**) EUR/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations