How to change Easy/Advanced Multi Currency EA strategy process

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Knowing that EURUSD has changed, only Ranging Type A changes Trending Type B, it needs to change strategy.





Trending Type B changes to Ranging Type A No action required.





Example: GBPNZD changes from Ranging Type A to Trending Type B





Four things will happen

1. No orders

2. Hold a small number of orders that suggest the opposite direction

3. Hold a large number of orders that suggest the opposite direction

4. Hold orders with suggested directions





How to know? You can watch the upper left corner of the GBPNZD chart with our EA





Situation 1. No orders

cope with : a template that directly changes the recommended direction

What will happen: Only open and hold orders in the direction that has broken through





Situation 2. Hold a small number of orders that suggest the opposite direction

cope with : directly transform the Hedge template

What will happen: After the original increase strategy is changed, the EA operation will be stopped after the transaction is completed.







Scenario 3. Holding a large number of orders suggesting the opposite direction

cope with : directly set the Remove Expert after closing in the setting, from False--->True

What will happen: After the transaction is completed, the EA operation will be stopped.





Scenario 4. Orders with suggested directions

cope with: a template that directly changes the recommended direction

What will happen: After completing the transaction, only open and hold orders in the direction that has broken through.

When you point to the last order of the chart, the following screen will appear. See the last number in brackets? 04 represents the 4th additional order 08 represents the 8th additional order small number of orders mean less than not equal to 5th additional order. large number of orders mean more than not equal to 4th additional order.







