PRESENTATION OF RESULTS AND PERFORMANCE





Week of operations back, all as expected, good profits and stability.

We will trade with EURGBP AND GBPUSD until January 30, 2021.

I maintain a good projection of future returns as you can see. Unlike signal providers that don't even know how to calculate a Forecast for their subscribers. Here at Maryland FX every projection is released weekly.









I also listed the performance of Maryland FX and two other providers, and you can see that Maryland FX will soon be the leader in the MQL5 ranking. Are you going to keep looking, or do you want to win too?





So, don't hesitate ... Join me here



