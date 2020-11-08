All Blogs / My Trading / Trading Strategies All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Strategies GBPUSD TRINE | MOST EFFECTIVE TRADING EA | CONSISTENT PROFIT 8 November 2020, 13:41 Philip Pankaj Suthagar 0 337 GBPUSD TRINE EA AVAILABLE HERE : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54105 Performance after the launch of EA (3 SEPT 2020): BACKTEST RESULTS FOR LAST 20 YEARS: #FOREX TRADING EA, GBPUSD EA, TRINE EA, GBPUSD TRINE Source To add comments, please log in or register The GBPUSD Specialist That Hunts Cable While Others Die Trading Everything Trading Systems 40 0 GBPUSD TRINE | MOST EFFECTIVE TRADING EA | CONSISTENT PROFIT Trading Strategies 337 0 1 EURUSD DECODER EA - MT5 PLATFORM Trading Systems 293 0 Adding a Third Strategy Cut Our Drawdown from 39.8% to 27.2% Without Touching the Other Two Trading Strategies 19 0 +12.8% in One Week. But Profit Is Not the Most Important Thing. Statistics 30 0 Thank You to the MQL5 Community MoonDog EA My Trading 37 1 3 5 Mistakes Traders Make in Their First Year With AI EAs (And The Free Fix) My Trading 29 0 How to run my EA My Trading 31 0 How to Trade the Squeeze: A Volatility + Momentum Strategy with Squeeze Momentum Pro Trading Strategies 43 0 1 684 Smart Gold Hunter Ultimate Edition 92 Grid Scalper Pro MT5: An Adaptive Grid Architecture for MetaTrader 5 37 Thank You to the MQL5 Community MoonDog EA forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB