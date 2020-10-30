PRESENTATION OF RESULTS AND PERFORMANCE





Dear





This week I was warned by the algorithm used in Mariland FX about the possibility of high volatility this week, and next week too, so I decided not to trade during the next week, I intend to resume trading normally after 8 November.





That said, let's move on to financial updates, related to the performance of the best signal provider in MQL5.

Confidence in steady earnings is a hallmark of Maryland FX, we are moving into the twelfth week, with a 10% profit in October. As you can see, we have a good daily rate of return and a good monthly forecast.













Important note: in the week of December 02 to 06 there will be no negotiations. If you have any questions you can call me in the private chat, it will be a pleasure to answer.



So don’t hesitate… Join Me Here





Best regards,