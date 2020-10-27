Terms of the "Buy 1, get the 2nd one for free" promotion



As part of the description of the program, information is given whether a bonus is given for leaving a review, if so, then you can take advantage of this promotion.



TERMS:





1. Buy one of our programs from -> SoftimoTrade <- and install it in the Meta Trader terminal





2. Leave a review about the program on the market in the "Reviews" section













3. Write a letter to the mail: sergeymql5@gmail.com





In the letter, indicate the account number under which you want to obtain a license for the 2nd program, as well as a link to the left feedback.





















4. Indicate in the letter the name of the indicator or expert advisor that you want to receive as a gift





Within 24 hours we will send you a program with an annual license to the account number you specified.





Feature: Free programs do not have support for updating, as this function is available only through the service market













Thank you for using SoftimoTrade trading applications, we wish you a profitable trade!





If you have any questions, be sure to write, we will try to answer them.