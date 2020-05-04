



EA Volatility market

Description of input variables

Startup Settings

input variable Time Frame Trade



choose from the proposed:

· Time period for trading.





input variable Use volatility



choose from the proposed:

Manual -

trading by the value set in the variable Size volatility (used for Manual)

Average value -

estimated value of the average volatility for the period ( Period Volatility );

Maximum value -

the value of the maximum volatility for the period ( Period Volatility );

Minimum value -

value of the minimum volatility for the period ( Period Volatility ).





input variable Period Volatility



· Period for calculating volatility. An integer from 1.





input variable Size volatility (used for Manual)





Use Volatility =

Manual

input variable Distance order setting

· The estimated size of the volatility (the variable is used only if). Positive integer.





· Distance of placing a pending order from the market price. After installation, a pending order is pulled up at the market price. Minimum recommended distance of at least two spreads.

Trading Settings

input variables for setting the time for placing pending orders





· Hour start, Minute start - choose the right time from which the adviser will be allowed to place pending orders;

· Hour stop, Minute stop - choose the right time until which the adviser will be allowed to place pending orders.

input variable The magic number





· The magic number - identification ("magic") number by which the adviser determines its orders.





input variable Allowed to open orders





choose from the proposed:

· No permission to open orders - there is no permission to set new pending orders;

· Only Buy - only pending buy orders are allowed;

· Only Sell - only pending sell orders are allowed;

· Buy & Sell - pending orders for both buy and sell are allowed.





input variable TypeRisk





choose from the proposed:

· No - uses the lot size set in the variable Lot size fixed (volume)

· Balance - lot size is calculated taking into account the balance of the trading account. The calculation is carried out at the time of placing the order. The variable Risk (%) is used in the calculation. Variable Lot size fixed (volume), will be the minimum allowed value.

For instance:

for example, when calculating taking into account the balance of a trading account, the lot size is 0.02.

And the variable Lot size fixed (volume) is set to 0.10 (i.e., the minimum allowed lot size is 0.10).

As a result, a pending order with a lot size of 0.10 will be placed.

input variable Risk (%)



· The risk is permissible as a percentage of the balance per order (the variable is used only if TypeRisk = Balance ).

input variable Lot size fixed (volume)





· Lot size for a pending order (if TypeRisk = No );

· The minimum allowed size for a pending order (if TypeRisk = Balance ).

input variable Lot size maximum





· The maximum allowed lot size for installation.

input variable Spread maximum allowed





· The maximum allowed spread size. When the spread increases, the installation of new pending orders is suspended.





input variable Number of orders maximum allowed





· The maximum allowed number of orders of one type.





input variable StopLoss (point)





· The size of the stop loss level for each order (in points).





input variable TakeProfit (point)





· The size of the take profit level for each order (in points).



input variable Total Take Profit





choose from the proposed:

· False - take profit level for each order is different;

· True - the take profit level is common for all orders of the same type.



input variable Check the BUY history from (hour)





· If you plan to use the BUY Closing history variable , then select from the suggested hour from which the BUY Closing history variable will be included. A prerequisite, the variable BUY Closing history = true .



input variable BUY Closing history





choose from the proposed:

· False - when placing new pending BUY orders, the history of closing BUY orders for the current day is not taken into account;

· True - if there are closed BUY orders in the history for the current day, the installation of new pending BUY orders is suspended.



input variable Check the SELL history from (hour)





· If you plan to use the SELL Closing history variable , then select from the suggested hour from which the SELL Closing history variable will be included. A prerequisite, the variable SELL Closing history = true .



input variable SELL Closing history





choose from the proposed:

· False - when placing new pending SELL orders, the history of closing SELL orders for the current day is not taken into account;

· true - if there are closed orders in the history for the current day Sell , then setting new pending orders Sell paused.

Trailing and closing positions in terms of profit in money

input variable TypeCloseProfit





choose from the proposed:

· No - maintenance and closing on profit is not used;

· Joint: Buy & Sell - maintenance and closing takes place according to the total total profit (profit BUY + profit SELL).

· Singly: Buy OR Sell - escort and closing occurs separately.

BUY orders are followed and closed by the total profit of BUY orders.

SELL orders are accompanied and closed by the total profit of SELL orders.



input variable AutoCalculatProfit





choose from the proposed:

· true - an automated profit calculation is used:

parameter "Trailing money with" = estimated profit in deposit currency per lot of volume.

parameter "Step Trailing the money" = step in deposit currency per lot of volume.

· False - maintenance and closing occurs by:

parameter "Trailing money with" = the amount of money in the deposit currency at which profit tracking starts.

parameter "Step Trailing the money" = profit tracking step in the deposit currency .



input variable Trailing money with







input variable Step Trailing the money





Display information on the screen



input variable Display RIGHT_ UPPER information





information about the settings in the upper right corner of the screen,



choose from the proposed:

· True - display the scoreboard on the screen;

· False - do not display the scoreboard on the screen.

input variable Display RIGHT_LOWER information





additional information in the lower right corner of the screen,

choose from the proposed:

· True - display the scoreboard on the screen;

· False - do not display the scoreboard on the screen.





input variable InfoLineVolatility





volatility information lines,

choose from the proposed:

