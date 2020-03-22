New Video on Speed Index Patterns - Trading with Weis Wave with Speed Index
Analytics & Forecasts

New Video on Speed Index Patterns - Trading with Weis Wave with Speed Index

22 March 2020, 22:36
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Panagiotis Diamantopoulos
0
116

New Video uploaded on YouTube explaining the two powerful Speed Index Patterns Plutus and Plutus Reversal.

https://youtu.be/6GUz7EATcwM


Enjoy!!


#weis wave