SAFE ROBOT FAQ



What's Safe Robot EA?

EA (Expert advisor) is trading robot can do automatic trade according to nice technical analysis , as we know there is no any 100% technical analysis in Forex market, it means any one cant predict this market 100% correct. So risk managing is most important part of any power full robot, safe robot focus on money management, since version 1.8 , this EA doesn't allow you to use high risk lot size. and since this version robot has logic to connect Equity according to new trades, this logic help non accurate signals to be close sooner.



How can i find best setting files of safe robot ?

You can find best setting file under this page, file attached there



Witch platforms are suitable for safe robot?



Meta Trader4 and Meta trader5

What is the best spread for safe robot ?

I am using GBPUSD by spread less than 15, less than or equal 20





How much capital need for start trade?

50$ till x$ we ll suggest 500$

How much % I ll loss if market move against safe robot prediction?

All trades has stop loss, so in each trade you just will loss little amount. normally its not more than 2% in each stop loss

What is dynamic stop loss, and how this parameter trail equity and make this robot safer ?

You can adjust Stop Out Risk %, for example if you adjust it 20, When EA draw down reach this amount, EA will stop more trade and drop out from market. This % will trailing equity, so i called it dynamic stop loss.

Example : If you start by 1000$ and adjust Stop Out % : 20, it means first stop out is 800$, when EA succeed to hit some profits and equity reach 1200, EA automatically move up stop out and new stop out will be 840$.

When equity reach 2000$, so new stop out will be 1600$, and this stop out work as dynamic stop loss and jump up and up, and make our exit so safe.



How much profit I can earn per month?

From 20% till 100% of capital.

Can I run safe robot on multi symbols?

Yes its possible but you must take care about risk control. Safe robot calculate each symbol risk separately



What symbols are good for safe robot since for version 1.8 and upper?

GBPUSD



What time frame is good for safe robot?

H1



How does Safe Robot work?

Safe robot use some technical rules to decide about entry.

This EA use price velocity, candle formation, RSI, ATR, Moving Average to filter bad signals.

Finally this EA use EQUITY CONNECTOR logic and try to close trade as soon as possible.

How long time is average trade age according to back test?

Around 1 hour. But some trade ll close in minutes.

How much percent was annual profit of last year by default setting?

Around 150% per year for 2018,2019 on GBPUSD/H1



Brokers by float spread or fix spread are good for this EA?

Both of them can be good. You must pay attention this EA has tied take profit and try to close trades as soon as possible, so low spread can help EA. Try to find brokers via low spread.

How can i check test results and EA performance ?









where can i download Safe Robot ?







