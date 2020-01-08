0
179
RSI Ultimate Scalper
Limited offer: RSI ULTIMATE SCALPER at $37 instead of $67! You'll never find it cheaper! Order Now.
Take a EA Scalper with 99,9% Backtest and with more than 300% in 15 months With Less Drawdown!!!
Fully automated Scalper EA, easy and simple. Combined the RSI indicator with the ADX indicator for entry and for exits. The RSI Ultimate Scalper use also a recovery strategy to reduce the drawdown on the account.
Recomendations
- ECN Broker (not mandatory but preferable)
- Use VPS server
- Symbol - All but preferable the majors pairs
- Minimum Deposit - 300 USD
- Before using the EA on a real account, test it with minimal risk or on a demo account