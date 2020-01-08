Limited offer: RSI ULTIMATE SCALPER
Trading Systems

Limited offer: RSI ULTIMATE SCALPER

8 January 2020, 23:44
Fernando Cavaliere Gomes
Fernando Cavaliere Gomes
0
179

RSI Ultimate Scalper

 

Limited offer: RSI ULTIMATE SCALPER at $37 instead of $67! You'll never find it cheaper! Order Now. 


Take a EA Scalper with 99,9% Backtest and with  more than 300% in 15 months With Less Drawdown!!!


Fully automated Scalper EA, easy and simple. Combined the RSI indicator with the ADX indicator for entry and for exits. The RSI Ultimate Scalper use also a recovery strategy to reduce the drawdown on the account.


Recomendations

  • ECN Broker (not mandatory but preferable)
  • Use VPS server
  • Symbol - All but preferable the majors pairs
  • Minimum Deposit - 300 USD 
  • Before using the EA on a real account, test it with minimal risk or on a demo account