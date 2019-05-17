(17 MAY 2019)Crude Oil (WTI):Supported by a rising trend line.

Pivot (invalidation): 62.75
Our preference
Long positions above 62.75 with targets at 63.65 & 64.15 in extension.
Alternative scenario
Below 62.75 look for further downside with 62.25 & 61.95 as targets.
Comment
The RSI is bullish and calls for further advance.
(By Swissquote TRADING CENTRAL)
