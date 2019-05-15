(15 MAY 2019)Crude Oil (WTI):60.65 expected.





Pivot (invalidation): 61.75

Our preference

Short positions below 61.75 with targets at 61.15 & 60.65 in extension.

Alternative scenario

Above 61.75 look for further upside with 62.10 & 62.65 as targets.

Comment

The RSI has just struck against its neutrality area at 50% and is reversing down. The 20-period

moving average is about to cross below the 50-period moving average.

(By Swissquote TRADING CENTRAL)