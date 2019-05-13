USDCHF targets further weakness on bear pressure as it sold off during Monday trading session. Resistance resides at the 1.0100 level. Above here, resistance lies at the 1.0150 level and then the 1.0200 level. Further out, resistance comes in at the 1.0250 level. On the downside, support is seen at the 1.0000 level. A turn below here will set the stage for more decline towards the 0.9950 level. And then the 0.9900 level. Further down, support resides at the 0.9850 level. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting further weakness. All in all, USDCHF targets further weakness on bear pressure.









