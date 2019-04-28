EURUSD Remains Vulnerable But With Caution Of Recovery

EURUSD remains vulnerable with caution of recovery though retaining its downside pressure. Support comes in at the 1.1100 where a violation will turn risk to the 1.1050 level. A break below here will target the 1.1000 level. Further down, support sits at the 1.0950. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting further weakness. Conversely, on the upside, resistance resides at 1.1200 level with a break through there opening the door for further upside towards the 1.1.1250 level. Further up, resistance comes in at the 1.1300 level where a violation will expose the 1.1350 level. All in all, EURUSD continues to threaten further downside pressure though with caution.









