USDJPY sees rally with eyes on 111.82 zone in the days ahead. On the upside, resistance comes in at 112.00 level. Above this level will turn attention to the 112.50 level. Further out, we expect a possible move towards the 113.00 level. A cut through here will open the door for more gain towards the 113.50. On the downside, support comes in at the 111.00 level where a break will target the 110.50 level. Below that level will turn focus to the 110.00 level and then lower towards the 109.50 level. On the whole, USDJPY sees rally with eyes on 111.82 zone in the days ahead.









