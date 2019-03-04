(04 MARCH 2019)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 1:Trade deal to boost China stocks

Hurdles remain, but it looks like a Sino-American trade deal is on the way. China is offering reduction of restrictions, including tariffs on food, chemical and autos while the USA is reconsidering its sanctions on Chinese products in place since last year. A formal agreement could be reached at the summit between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping around 27 March. Chinese equities look attractive, despite growth weakness, given the recovery in credit, fiscal and monetary areas.

China’s yuan is up nearly 2.9% year to date. As a deal materializes, trading for the CNY will revert to growth, loose monetary policy (a reserve rate cut of 1.5% expected) and a current account surplus contraction. China’s Caixin manufacturing new orders index climbed in February to 50.2, the largest monthly gain since August 2013 and a sharp bounce from 47.7 lows in January. A US-China Trade deal will give markets a much need psychological boost which would spill into real activity in our view.

