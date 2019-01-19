Minions Labs is now a Seller...



My name is Flavio Jarabeck, and I was born a Programmer. You can check my professional background and timeline on Linkedin, etc... I love what I do, and I only do what I love. That's my life motto.



What does it mean?



Regarding MT5, you will have more Super Cool products for a very very little price. Really! I trade for a living. Making products for MT5 helps me to maintain my website and other free tutoring I do here in Brazil, covering just the operational costs of it.



Will we continue to serving code for Free?

Of course! That's our DNA!

What would you can expect in the near future? Cool indicators, a very good Signal that would teach you and other people around the world how to trade, who knows...

That said, thank you for all the likes on our indicators and Blog Posts...

The journey is just beginning...Cheers from Brazil!





Live Long and Prosper





