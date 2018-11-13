Linear Forecast in Excel

I kept thinking about Linear Regression and how to formulate it into MQL5. My math skill isn't very strong, and yet I scored enough to pass through my exams (Thank god). As I understood, Linear Regression helps you find the next new value with the formula y = a + bx. Now I wasn't sure what values to put in place for a, b or x so I did everything as a trial and error. This is what I have found.

The FORECAST.LINEAR() function in Excel already has this formulated into a spreadsheet function where it takes 3 values.

=FORECAST.LINEAR(x, known_y’s, known_x’s)

In Forex context, I assumed that X is the Day or Time. So therefore, the known_x's are a list of days/times. The known_y's is the historical prices that would lead up to the new price, y. So I started a simple experiment without too much complexity in grabbing any Broker API or building a ready Expert Advisor on this hypothesis.

Still using Excel, I kept it simple. I made a little template that would help automatically determine if the new predicted price value is higher or lower than the previous price value. At first I struggled which price to enter. There's a bunch of numbers in each tick including, Open Price, High Price, Low Price, Close Price, Volume, or even a mix of any of these in median, mean, or otherwise. So I settled with Close Price following the Line Graph in my terminal.

I set Column A as just an index number of all the Close Price data that will be entered in Column B. Column C is the FORECAST.LINEAR function that would help determine the next predicted value. However, the problem with the linear forecast it doesn't work after a few values, so I thought getting 10 Prices to start data population before actual trading. At D11 would be the Expected result by a simple IF statement as =IF(B11>C12,"Down", "Up"). Which would also lead up to the column next to it for Actual result with another IF statement as =IF(B11>B12,"Down","Up"). Then compare between Expected and Actual result to see if the linear was accurate.

Above all of that, I did a little statistic counts of how many "Yes"s and "No"s and put that into a percentage, just like a strategy tester. I could add more like, frequency of "Yes"s and "No"s to see a streak of winning and losing but that comes a little later.

I'm a web developer and have a Chrome Console opened. I thought I could just use Math.random() to give me random values. With the screenshot above, I was a little surprised at the accuracy but the line in the graph looks very horizontal. This was most probably because

I entered 2 digit values (except for that value 100, oops) Minimum and Maximum values are already established each time I run Math.random(), I take the hundredth digits and round it up.