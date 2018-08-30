USDCHF: Bearish, Risk Continues To Point Lower

USDCHF: Bearish, Risk Continues To Point LowerUSDCHF: The pair continues to face downside pressure closing further lower on Wednesday. On the downside, support lies at the 0.9650 level. A turn below here will open the door for more weakness towards the 0.9600 level and then the 0.9550 level. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting further weakness. On the upside, resistance resides at the 0.9800 level where a break will clear the way for more strength to occur towards the 0.9850 level. Further out, resistance comes in at the 0.9900 level. Above here if seen will turn attention to 0.9950. All in all, USDCHF faces further downside threats.





