Daily economic digest from Forex.ee



Stay informed of the key economic events





Tuesday, July 10th

The EUR/USD pair follows broad market trend this Tuesday and corrects lower after its last week’s upside rally. On Monday, the pair met resistance near the level of 1.1800, as the US dollar regained its positive tone. It seems that the lack of news regarding the US-China trade war has allowed the greenback to recover part of its recent losses against its major rivals. But now market’s focus shifts towards German and EU ZEW surveys, while the US data from the labor market will also be able to attract markets attention during the NA session.

The GBP/USD pair recovered some part of its losses after yesterday’s sharp retreat, having entered the area of 1.3270. However, persisting uncertainty around Brexit continues to weight the pound lately. According to the latest headlines, UK PM T. May offered new softer approach to solve Brexit disputes. In respond to this, group of key Brexiteers, featuring Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis, resigned in protest over the new proposals, which, according to their words, betrays the original referendum results. In addition, today renewed buying interest around the US dollar remains one of the key navigators across the market, which is also limiting pair’s further recovery. On the data front, today both economies will offer us important reports, so investors won’t feel lack of trading opportunities.

The USD/JPY pair extends its sharp northern rally for the second consecutive session, having refreshed its 2-week highs on the level of 111.20. Today one of the main drivers remains recovery of the US dollar after its recent retreat, which is supporting the pair. Moreover, improved buying interest around risky assets is also accelerating pair’s upside this Tuesday. However, further gains of the pair look limited on the back of persisting concerns on the political field of UK, which heats-up demand for safety. Looking ahead, today the US will publish only the JOLTS jobs report, so market sentiment will remain the key driver for the pair during this trading session.

The AUD/USD pair has lost part of its last week’s gains and slipped to its intraday lows, located on the level of 0.7456. Recall, last week the Aussie gained a bullish momentum and pushed the pair into the green territory on the back of positive tone on the commodity market and retreat of the greenback. However, it seems that the pair lost its positive tone, as US bulls have regained the control over the market, putting pressure on the pair. In addition, weaker-than-expected Chinese inflation figures have also limited pair’s chances on further recovery. In the day ahead, the economic calendar will offer us only the US JOLTS jobs report, so market trend and the US dollar price dynamics will continue to determine pair’s near-term trajectory on Tuesday.

Major events of the day:

UK GDP – 11.30 (GMT +3)

UK Manufacturing Production – 11.30 (GMT +3)

German ZEW Economic Sentiment – 12.00 (GMT +3)

US JOLTs Job Openings – 17.00 (GMT +3)

Support and resistance levels for the major currency pairs:

EURUSD S. 1.1699 R. 1.1817

USDJPY S. 110.14 R. 111.26

GBPUSD S. 1.3099 R. 1.3443

USDCHF S. 0.9829 R. 0.9975

AUDUSD S. 0.7403 R. 0.7515

NZDUSD S. 0.6812 R. 0.6872

USDCAD S. 1.3027 R. 1.3171





The best conditions for making a start on STP only at Forex.ee! Register an account now and feel the difference from the first trade!

Your European ECN-broker,

Forex.ee