Word of the day: Fork

In Crypto World, fork became a very common term, Ethereum being the latest one to do (another) one. Called Byzantium, the latest fork was a bold risk taken by the developers, as it implied a global synchronized update across all nodes, which, unfortunately, didn't happen, as merely half of the nodes had the new update. What is the result of this, in layman terms? First of all, there are security risks involved; second of all, there is a high risk of creating multiple Ethereum blockchains, incompatible with each other, which would be a big blow. It is too early to put a cross to this cryptocurrency, but we can see that people are starting to show their concern and the price is dropping quite fast, a 15% drop since the announced fork.

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