Russia join China regarding cryptos

Russia joins China in the anti-crypto trend. No more than a month ago, Russia was planning to legalize cryptocurrencies, but the latest comments from Governor of The Central Bank of Russian Federation and from Mr. Putin lead to the conclusion that what happened in China will become reality in Russia as well. The main fears and reasons stated are organized crime financing and money laundering; other politicians point out the high risks associated with Bitcoin and other cryptos.

Watching the latest evolution of Bitcoin we are safe to say that the "decentralized" feature of cryptocurrencies really showed its meaning and even if big countries like Russia or China try to isolate them, they will not succeed. The conclusion is that Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptos are here to stay for a long time!

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