FOREX FORECAST FOR 4 SEPTEMBER

USD/JPY



The pair closed at 110.25 on Friday, but this morning it was opened with a fall.



A quick and strong recovery from the low seems to be able to close the gap, but a stable move above the 110.25 seems unlikely.



Support is located at 109.50, followed by a minimum of 109.30.



EUR/USD



The pair reached the high of 1.1979 last Friday, but quickly turned down, reaching a low of 1.1848.



The current movement is considered within the consolidation phase, and further trade between 1.1770 and 1.1980 still seems likely.

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