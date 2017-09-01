FOREX FORECAST FOR 1 SEPTEMBER

USD/JPY



The pair resumes the growth after falling on Thursday, as Forex traders are preparing to meet the US jobs report, which may change the look at the FED monetary policy.



USD/JPY increased by 0.1% to 110.06 after a falling of 0.2% on Thursday. The pair increased by 0.7% since August 25, showing the largest weekly profit since early July.



It is expected that employment data in the US will come out strong today - after a strong ADP employment report. And the US government bonds will grow to 2.2% -2.3%. It will mean testing levels above the 112.

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