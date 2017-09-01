FOREX FORECAST FOR 1 SEPTEMBER
Analytics & Forecasts

FOREX FORECAST FOR 1 SEPTEMBER

1 September 2017, 12:36
Real Trade
Real Trade
0
110

USD/JPY

The pair resumes the growth after falling on Thursday, as Forex traders are preparing to meet the US jobs report, which may change the look at the FED monetary policy.

USD/JPY increased by 0.1% to 110.06 after a falling of 0.2% on Thursday. The pair increased  by 0.7% since August 25, showing the largest weekly profit since early July.

It is expected that employment data in the US will come out strong today - after a strong ADP employment report. And the US government bonds will grow to 2.2% -2.3%. It will mean testing levels above the 112.


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